Lloyd's List is part of the Business Intelligence Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC’s registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.

Menu

This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use. For high-quality copies or electronic reprints for distribution to colleagues or customers, please call UK support at +44 (0)20 3377 3996 / APAC support at +65 6508 2430

Printed By

UsernamePublicRestriction
Menu
One Hundred People
Meet the Team
Editorial Board
Marketing Services
Subscribe
Sponsored Content
RSS Feeds
Recruitment
Customer Support
UsernamePublicRestriction

Jump To
Opinions Containers Data Hub Lloyd's List Containers One Hundred Ports

Back on track

Linton Nightingale

 

Strong growth returns to the upper echelons of the container port premier league, with China leading the way

Port data

Interactive

 

The figures behind the rankings. Compare and contrast different ports across multiple years

Interactive rankings

 

View the interactive grid setting out the risers and fallers across the one hundred ports

 

 


Containers

Call for greater transparency on low-sulphur bunker surcharges

By James Baker
  • News

Carriers need to communicate with their shipper customers better to explain how new bunker adjustment factor surcharges are being calculated

International Maersk Group

Port planning faces increasing challenges

Box line consolidation trend continues

Carriers' fuel cost recovery methods lack transparency, shipper survey reveals

Shippers must foot sulphur fuel bill, says SeaIntel

Latest Articles

Seaspan launches $200m bailout for Swiber
Ocean box rates set to fall
Canada takes control of UK's Forth Ports
Reach Shipping takes on IRISL newbuilds
Call for greater transparency on low-sulphur bunker surcharges
Port planning faces increasing challenges
See All
Advertisement

Opinions

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Container shipping’s hunger games

Economics is pretty straight forward. So why can’t container lines figure out supply and demand?

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ransomware: yes, you’re at risk too

Maersk and Cosco incidents show that industry must make things as hard as possible for the hackers
 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Maersk prepares for further integration of business

Two years on from its radical shakeup of its business model, Maersk Group has successfully divested itself of most of its energy division. But deeper integration of its transport and logistics business line is still on the cards

Containers Data Hub

The focal point for business-critical data on container shipping

Aggregating data sets from a wide range of sources, the data hub provides a one-stop shop for gaining an insight into the sector

 

View full data hub

Lloyd's List Containers

Summer forecast:

Calm seas or doldrums?

 

Bookmark
  • Analysis

Five risks to check: Container shipping

By James Baker and Linton Nightingale

Oversupply worries persists with large newbuilding tonnage, while high bunker bills erode earnings of carriers

Containers Mid-Year outlook Bunkers
Bookmark
  • Interviews

The Interview: Jeremy Nixon

By James Baker
Ocean Network Express, the container line forged from merging the box shipping operations of three fiercely competitive Japanese shipping companies, got off to a rather rough start earlier this year. Now, three months on from its April 1 operational launch, chief executive Jeremy Nixon tells Lloyd's List that the business has settled into its rhythm.
International Asia Pacific Singapore
Bookmark
  • News

MSC’s Diego Aponte warns of price dumping risks as container shipping recovery fizzles out

By Janet Porter

State-supported container lines may distort the market through unfair pricing practices, says MSC as it draws attention to the ambitious expansion plans of certain carriers

Europe Switzerland Mediterranean Shipping Co

 

Read the full edition

Market insight

Set Alert for Lloyd's List Containers :: Market Insight
Cancel
Remove Alert

Are you sure you'd like to remove this alert? You will no longer receive email updates about this topic.

Latest From Charter rates, Freight rates, Between the lines & Containers

Bookmark
  • Analysis

Ocean box rates set to fall

By Mike King

Spot rates on the transpacific are currently up by more than 50% over last year, while Asia-Europe rates sit 5%-10% above 2017 levels

Asia Pacific Europe
Bookmark
  • Analysis

Supply overhang casts shadow over boxship charter market

By Linton Nightingale

Alphaliner estimates container shipping's idle fleet is set to swell to more than 3% of the total operable fleet by the end of the year

International Containers
Bookmark
  • News

Carriers deserve credit for surge in transpacific rates, says SeaIntel

By Linton Nightingale

Carriers restricted increases to slot capacity to just 3.6% in August compared to the 9% added during the previous two months, according to SeaIntel

North America Asia Pacific
See All

Ports and Logistics

Set Alert for Lloyd's List Containers :: Ports and Logistics
Cancel
Remove Alert

Are you sure you'd like to remove this alert? You will no longer receive email updates about this topic.

Latest From Ports and Logistics

Bookmark
  • News

Canada takes control of UK's Forth Ports

By Linton Nightingale

Forth Ports operates eight port facilities in the UK including Grangemouth, Dundee and Tilbury

Europe United Kingdom
Bookmark
  • News

Singapore prepares for 2020 low-sulphur rules

By Inderpreet Walia

To kick-start the use of liquefied natural gas as a marine fuel, MPA has co-funded the construction of eight LNG-fuelled vessels

Singapore Ports and Logistics
Bookmark
  • Analysis

Port planning faces increasing challenges

By James Baker

As shipping becomes increasingly concentrated around a smaller number of hubs, feedering will become more prevalent worldwide, the ITF says

International Containers
See All

More from Containers

Set Alert for Lloyd's List Containers :: More From Containers
Cancel
Remove Alert

Are you sure you'd like to remove this alert? You will no longer receive email updates about this topic.

Latest From Containers

Bookmark
  • News

Seaspan launches $200m bailout for Swiber

By David Osler

Several hurdles remain before deal – which will see the boxship owner venture into unfamiliar territory – can be formally agreed

Seaspan Finance
Bookmark
  • Analysis

Ocean box rates set to fall

By Mike King

Spot rates on the transpacific are currently up by more than 50% over last year, while Asia-Europe rates sit 5%-10% above 2017 levels

Asia Pacific Europe
Bookmark
  • News

Canada takes control of UK's Forth Ports

By Linton Nightingale

Forth Ports operates eight port facilities in the UK including Grangemouth, Dundee and Tilbury

Europe United Kingdom
Bookmark
  • News

Reach Shipping takes on IRISL newbuilds

By Linton Nightingale

Reach Shipping Lines inaugural sailing was made by Tenreach, formerly Rayen, embarking the Chinese port of Qingdao last week

Asia Pacific China
Bookmark
  • News

Call for greater transparency on low-sulphur bunker surcharges

By James Baker

Carriers need to communicate with their shipper customers better to explain how new bunker adjustment factor surcharges are being calculated

International Maersk Group
Bookmark
  • Analysis

Port planning faces increasing challenges

By James Baker

As shipping becomes increasingly concentrated around a smaller number of hubs, feedering will become more prevalent worldwide, the ITF says

International Containers
See All
Advertisement
All rights reserved
UsernamePublicRestriction

Register

This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use. For high-quality copies or electronic reprints for distribution to colleagues or customers, please call UK support at +44 (0)20 3377 3996 / APAC support at +65 6508 2430

Printed By