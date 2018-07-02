If content does not display, please refresh your browser.
Back on track
Linton Nightingale
Strong growth returns to the upper echelons of the container port premier league, with China leading the way
Port data
Interactive
The figures behind the rankings. Compare and contrast different ports across multiple years
Interactive rankings
View the interactive grid setting out the risers and fallers across the one hundred ports
Containers
Call for greater transparency on low-sulphur bunker surcharges
Carriers need to communicate with their shipper customers better to explain how new bunker adjustment factor surcharges are being calculated
Why it’s time to pull maritime safety out of the dark ages
Latest Articles
Container shipping’s hunger games
Economics is pretty straight forward. So why can’t container lines figure out supply and demand?
Ransomware: yes, you’re at risk too
Maersk prepares for further integration of business
Containers Data Hub
The focal point for business-critical data on container shipping
Aggregating data sets from a wide range of sources, the data hub provides a one-stop shop for gaining an insight into the sector
View full data hub
Five risks to check: Container shipping
Oversupply worries persists with large newbuilding tonnage, while high bunker bills erode earnings of carriers
The Interview: Jeremy Nixon
MSC’s Diego Aponte warns of price dumping risks as container shipping recovery fizzles out
State-supported container lines may distort the market through unfair pricing practices, says MSC as it draws attention to the ambitious expansion plans of certain carriers
Market insight
Ports and Logistics
More from Containers
