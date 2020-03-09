US investment firm to boost Dutch Caribbean island as oil entrepôt
'The terminal is strategically located at the crossroads of global and regional trading routes well-positioned to serve the expected increase in US import and exports,' said investment firm Prostar
US mainland ports currently do not have the 75 ft draft required by fully loaded VLCCs, but the St Eustatius terminal has water depths ranging from 125 ft to 220 ft, enabling the largest tankers to load and unload easily
